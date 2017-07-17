Up to $1,000 reward posted for info in hit and run accident that left 7-year-old critically injured

By Published:
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Tremont Seals, 7, was critically injured in a hit and run incident on Loring Avenue July 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The driver in a hit-and-run accident which critically injured a seven-year-old boy on Loring Avenue July 4 still has not been found.

Up to a $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the person or people responsible for striking Tremont Seals, 7, during a fireworks gathering in the city. 

The vehicle was a grey sedan, and fled the area after the accident.

Seals is currently at Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at 716-867-6161.

