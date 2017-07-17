Voting closing to name Buffalo Zoo’s baby macaque; Summer events in full swing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – There’s no time to monkey around. Monday is the final day to vote on a name for the Buffalo Zoo’s newest addition, a Japanese Macaque born June 22.

The Buffalo Zoo announced the birth last week and invited Western New Yorkers to pick his name through an online survey. The name that gets the most votes will be announced Tuesday on the Zoo’s Facebook page.

“We’re very indecisive and we can never figure out a name for our animals, so we ask the public for help so they can feel a little more connected with our zoo and the animals that we have here,” explained zookeeper Hayley Thoma. “We want them to love them as much as we do.”

That feeling of connection with the animals is an important part of the zoo’s mission. “Everything we do here is all about teaching people about conservation about these animals. These animals, although they’re here in Buffalo at a zoo, they’re ambassadors for their equivalents in the wild,” explained communications specialist Christian Dobosiewicz.

Keeping all of the animals at the Buffalo Zoo is a very expensive undertaking. Just think about how much each one can eat in a day!

So, the zoo is hosting its annual Wines in the Wild food and wine tasting fundraiser Wednesday evening to help with the costs. More than 60 food, wine, and beer vendors will offer samples, and all the money raised goes directly toward the care and maintenance of the Buffalo Zoo’s animals.

Tickets for Wines in the Wild are $45 each, including the food and beverage tastings. The event is for guests ages 21 and over only.

There are plenty of other activities for guests of all ages throughout the rest of the summer. The daily summer schedule, packed with keeper talks, animal enrichment activities, demonstrations and special animal encounters, was launched last week.

Several education programs for young zoo guests are also underway. “We have our Summer Nature Camp for ages 5-12. We also have our teen program and we do have openings for our Junior Zoo Teen Naturalists,” explained school programs specialist Rebecca Balk.

Balk says the zoo also is accepting kids for its preschool program during the school year.

More information about the zoo’s programs and animals are available online at https://buffalozoo.org/

