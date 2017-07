BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The West Side Rowing Club took home a bronze medal at the US Rowing Club National Championship in Bethel, Ohio last week.

The Intermediate 4+ team of Julien Green, Steve Rupp, Pierson Janes, Brady Stevens, and coxswain Ryan LaKamp earned a bronze medal, finishing behind gold medal winning Vesper Boat Club and silver medal winning New York Aquatic Center in a time of 6:41.2.

Full results can be seen here.