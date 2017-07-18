Another top-prize winning Take 5 ticket sold in Depew

Related Coverage Take 5 ticket worth $62,590 sold at Wegmans in Depew

DEPEW, N.Y. (WIVB) — For the second week in a row, a top-prize winning Take 5 ticket was sold in Depew.

The winning ticket for Monday’s drawing was a Quick Pick worth $59,949.50. It was bought at the Tops store at 5175 Broadway.

Monday’s winning numbers were 11-13-15-22-37.

Last week, a winning Take 5 ticket worth more than $62,000 was sold at the Wegmans on Dick Rd.

Winning tickets may be cashed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

Winners can claim their tickets at any Customer Service Center in the state. Local centers are located at 165 Genesee St. in Buffalo and Hamburg Gaming at the Fairgrounds at 5820 South Park Ave. in Hamburg.