Batavia man arrested for gang assault in connection with stabbing

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Batavia Police have made an arrest in an overnight stabbing at 318 East Main St.

JW Hardy III, 30, 216 Liberty St., Batavia, was arrested for first degree assault and first degree gang assault. He was arraigned in Batavia City Court and remanded to Genesee County Jail without bail. Hardy III is scheduled to appear in Batavia City Court 11 a.m. July 20.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Batavia Police Department Detective Bureau at (585)345-6350 or the confidential tip line at (585)345-6370.

Information can also be submitted via the police department website here.

Further information will be released as it becomes available.