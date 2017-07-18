Batavia police investigating after male was stabbed, beaten

By Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Batavia are investigating an incident where they say someone was beaten and stabbed early Tuesday morning.

Around 1 a.m., police found a male outside on the ground on E. Main St. Officers say they noticed a severe laceration on his upper arm, leading them to apply a tourniquet.

When EMS officials responded, the victim was flown to Strong Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

After gathering evidence and speaking to witnesses, police determined the victim had been both beaten and stabbed.

Police do not know why the altercation took place, but they say they are interviewing a possible suspect.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the victim was in serious condition at the hospital.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the police department’s Detective Bureau at (585) 345-6370 or submit information here.

