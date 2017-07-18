East Aurora Village Board approves doggy daycare proposal

News 4 Staff

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — In East Aurora, the Village Board voted on an issue which had a lot of people “barking.”

The board approved a “doggy daycare” that divided the village.

The owner of Tres Chic Pet Boutique will expand her business. The boutique is already a full-service salon, but neighbors are concerned that expanding services could affect their quality of life.

The store owner says she understands the concerns, but does not believe the expansion will disrupt the neighborhood.

The expansion was approved with limitations, but it is not clear what they are.

