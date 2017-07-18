Emergency exercise to take place at UB South Campus Wednesday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A “full-sale emergency exercise” will take place at UB’s South Campus on Wednesday.

The exercise will be a collaboration between the UB Emergency Management Department and emergency responders at the local, state and federal levels.

From 7 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., the officials will participate in the exercise, which is “designed to ensure coordinated, timely and effective response and recovery to a campus crisis,” the school says.

As the exercise takes place, most sections of the parking lots next to Diefendorf and Clark Halls will be unavailable. 100 spaces will remain next to Diefendorf, and more parking can be found at the Michael-Farber, Townsend and Parker lots.