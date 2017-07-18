Erie County Sheriff’s Office makes first BWI of the season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit has made the first arrest for boating while intoxicated this season.

Steven Villont, 46, of Niagara Falls, was arrested July 16 in the Erie Barge Canal area in the City of Tonawanda. The Marine Unit observed the vessel, operated by Villont, violating navigational laws. The unit stopped the vessel and performed an inspection, during which time a deputy detected the smell of alcohol coming from Villont’s breath.

After failing standard sobriety tests and registering a BAC of more than 1.5 times the legal limit, Villont was taken into custody. He was charged with BWI, reckless operation of a vessel, and a navigational law violation. He was released to a sober third party with tickets returnable to City of Tonawanda Court.