Flight cancellation frustrates passengers flying Spirit Airlines



NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) – Some travelers are demanding answers from Spirit Airlines after spending the night at Niagara Falls International Airport.

Passengers heading to Orlando, Florida say their flight never left the gate following several email alerts that kept pushing back the departure time.

“I’ve lost a day’s work. And it’s an important job where I am needed,” said passenger Maria Thomas.

Thomas and others have been waiting to fly out to Orlando since Monday evening.

“It’s just the lack of communication. They just said nothing. And the emails that were sent out was just basically saying it’s been delayed,” a frustrated Thomas added.

Spirit Airlines tells News 4 that Monday night’s flight was cancelled due to “excessive air traffic control delays.” The airline offered an apology to customers for the inconvenience.

Jessica Neidl spent the night in the airport with her children.

“I just want to go home. And I will never fly Spirit again, ever. I don’t care what they offer me for vouchers or incentives. I will never do this again,” Neidl told News 4.

She says initially the airline offered no accommodations, and that she felt “abandoned.”

“They refused hotel rooms for us. We haven’t had any blankets. We’ve slept on benches here.”

A Spirit Airlines spokesperson says customers have been rebooked on the next available flight to Orlando and have been issued $50 future flight credits and given food vouchers.

But the offer isn’t enough for some passengers who say the experience has left a bad taste.

“This isn’t right. This is wrong. This needs to be resolved. And I’m not going to stand back and just let it happen. This went on too many hours,” said passenger Ruth Ellis.

“Cheap flights, yes. No frills, yes. But golly, when things go wrong have a little conscience,” Ellis added.

Angela Wawrzynek, travel manager with AAA of Western and Central New York says part of the problem involves the limited number of flights.

“They typically only have like one or two flights a day which when these situations occur, there is nothing else to really put them on — because if there’s no other flight to get there that day,” Wawrzynek said.

“In this type of situation with limited flights, people who travel on there have limited options when situations and delays like this occur,” she added.

Meantime, anxious passengers are hoping the airline will get them to Orlando soon.

“No one’s giving us a good time frame. We’ve heard and it keeps moving back and back and back. You just don’t know how long we’re going to be here,” said Jesscia Neidl.