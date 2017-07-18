Frontier to start offering low-fare flights from Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Fall, Frontier Airlines will offer low-fare flights to five cities from Buffalo.

The cities include Denver, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.

Fares start as low as $39 at flyfrontier.com.

“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right product for the first time to upstate New York,” Robert Westgate, senior director of schedule planning at Frontier Airlines said. “Customers traveling from Buffalo now have a new significantly lower-cost option to reach these great destinations.”

The local announcement is part of a larger announcement where low fares are coming to 21 new cities.

Here is how frequent flights will go to specific cities:

CITY START DATE FREQUNCY Denver Spring 2018 TBD Fort Myers Dec. 10 Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday Miami Dec.10 Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday Orlando Dec. 10 Daily Tampa Dec. 6 Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday

Introductory Discount Den Fares Valid Nov. 2, 2017 through Mar. 8, 2018:

ORIG DESTINATION ALL IN FARE service Start ABQ to/from DEN 24 24-Oct-17 ATL to/from SJU 54 5-Oct-17 AUS to/from MSY 24 5-Oct-17 AUS to/from ONT 44 12-Oct-17 AUS to/from PHX 44 11-Oct-17 AUS to/from RDU 44 5-Oct-17 BNA to/from RSW 34 6-Oct-17 BNA to/from TPA 34 17-Dec-17 BUF to/from MCO 44 10-Dec-17 BUF to/from MIA 44 10-Dec-17 BUF to/from RSW 44 10-Dec-17 BUF to/from TPA 44 6-Dec-17 CID to/from MCO 34 17-Dec-17 CLE to/from MIA 44 5-Oct-17 CMH to/from TPA 34 17-Dec-17 COS to/from RSW 54 5-Oct-17 COS to/from TPA 54 6-Oct-17 CUN to/from MCI 79 11-Dec-17 CUN to/from MCO 64 31-Oct-17 CVG to/from MIA 34 5-Oct-17 DEN to/from OKC 29 1-Nov-17 DEN to/from ONT 44 12-Oct-17 DEN to/from PSP 44 10-Nov-17 DEN to/from RNO 44 21-Nov-17 DEN to/from SJC 44 10-Oct-17 DTW to/from MIA 34 5-Oct-17 GRR to/from MCO 34 13-Dec-17 IND to/from TPA 34 12-Nov-17 ISP to/from MIA 34 5-Oct-17 ISP to/from MSY 44 6-Oct-17 ISP to/from PBI 34 5-Oct-17 ISP to/from RSW 34 5-Oct-17 ISP to/from TPA 34 5-Oct-17 LAS to/from SJC 24 1-Nov-17 MCI to/from RSW 34 10-Dec-17 MCI to/from TPA 34 16-Dec-17 MCO to/from OKC 34 1-Nov-17 MCO to/from TYS 34 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from MKE 44 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from PVD 44 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from SJU 34 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from TTN 34 6-Oct-17 MKE to/from TPA 34 10-Nov-17 MSP to/from TPA 44 5-Oct-17 MSY to/from PVD 49 5-Oct-17 MSY to/from SAT 34 6-Oct-17 PHX to/from SAT 44 10-Oct-17 PVD to/from RSW 34 6-Oct-17 PVD to/from TPA 34 5-Oct-17 SAN to/from SAT 44 6-Oct-17 STL to/from TPA 44 6-Oct-17

Introductory Public Fares Valid Nov. 2, 2017 through Mar. 8, 2018:

ORIG DESTINATION ALL IN FARE service Start ABQ to/from DEN 39 24-Oct-17 ATL to/from SJU 59 5-Oct-17 AUS to/from MSY 34 5-Oct-17 AUS to/from ONT 49 12-Oct-17 AUS to/from PHX 49 11-Oct-17 AUS to/from RDU 49 5-Oct-17 BNA to/from RSW 39 6-Oct-17 BNA to/from TPA 39 17-Dec-17 BUF to/from MCO 39 10-Dec-17 BUF to/from MIA 59 10-Dec-17 BUF to/from RSW 59 10-Dec-17 BUF to/from TPA 49 6-Dec-17 CID to/from MCO 39 17-Dec-17 CLE to/from MIA 59 5-Oct-17 CMH to/from TPA 39 17-Dec-17 COS to/from RSW 69 5-Oct-17 COS to/from TPA 69 6-Oct-17 CUN to/from MCI 89 11-Dec-17 CUN to/from MCO 69 31-Oct-17 CVG to/from MIA 49 5-Oct-17 DEN to/from OKC 39 1-Nov-17 DEN to/from ONT 49 12-Oct-17 DEN to/from PSP 59 10-Nov-17 DEN to/from RNO 49 21-Nov-17 DEN to/from SJC 59 10-Oct-17 DTW to/from MIA 49 5-Oct-17 GRR to/from MCO 39 13-Dec-17 IND to/from TPA 39 12-Nov-17 ISP to/from MIA 49 5-Oct-17 ISP to/from MSY 49 6-Oct-17 ISP to/from PBI 39 5-Oct-17 ISP to/from RSW 49 5-Oct-17 ISP to/from TPA 39 5-Oct-17 LAS to/from SJC 29 1-Nov-17 MCI to/from RSW 49 10-Dec-17 MCI to/from TPA 39 16-Dec-17 MCO to/from OKC 44 1-Nov-17 MCO to/from TYS 29 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from MKE 49 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from PVD 54 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from SJU 59 5-Oct-17 MIA to/from TTN 49 6-Oct-17 MKE to/from TPA 39 10-Nov-17 MSP to/from TPA 49 5-Oct-17 MSY to/from PVD 59 5-Oct-17 MSY to/from SAT 39 6-Oct-17 PHX to/from SAT 49 10-Oct-17 PVD to/from RSW 49 6-Oct-17 PVD to/from TPA 39 5-Oct-17 SAN to/from SAT 49 6-Oct-17 STL to/from TPA 49 6-Oct-17