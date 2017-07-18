Frontier to start offering low-fare flights from Buffalo

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Starting this Fall, Frontier Airlines will offer low-fare flights to five cities from Buffalo.
The cities include Denver, Fort Myers, Miami, Orlando and Tampa.
Fares start as low as $39 at flyfrontier.com.
“With today’s announcement, Frontier now offers our Low Fares Done Right product for the first time to upstate New York,” Robert Westgate, senior director of schedule planning at Frontier Airlines said. “Customers traveling from Buffalo now have a new significantly lower-cost option to reach these great destinations.”
The local announcement is part of a larger announcement where low fares are coming to 21 new cities.
Here is how frequent flights will go to specific cities:
|CITY
|START DATE
|FREQUNCY
|Denver
|Spring 2018
|TBD
|Fort Myers
|Dec. 10
|Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|Miami
|Dec.10
|Tuesday, Thursday, Sunday
|Orlando
|Dec. 10
|Daily
|Tampa
|Dec. 6
|Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday
Introductory Discount Den Fares Valid Nov. 2, 2017 through Mar. 8, 2018:
|ORIG
|DESTINATION
|ALL IN FARE
|service Start
|ABQ
|to/from
|DEN
|24
|24-Oct-17
|ATL
|to/from
|SJU
|54
|5-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|MSY
|24
|5-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|ONT
|44
|12-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|PHX
|44
|11-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|RDU
|44
|5-Oct-17
|BNA
|to/from
|RSW
|34
|6-Oct-17
|BNA
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|17-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|MCO
|44
|10-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|MIA
|44
|10-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|RSW
|44
|10-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|TPA
|44
|6-Dec-17
|CID
|to/from
|MCO
|34
|17-Dec-17
|CLE
|to/from
|MIA
|44
|5-Oct-17
|CMH
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|17-Dec-17
|COS
|to/from
|RSW
|54
|5-Oct-17
|COS
|to/from
|TPA
|54
|6-Oct-17
|CUN
|to/from
|MCI
|79
|11-Dec-17
|CUN
|to/from
|MCO
|64
|31-Oct-17
|CVG
|to/from
|MIA
|34
|5-Oct-17
|DEN
|to/from
|OKC
|29
|1-Nov-17
|DEN
|to/from
|ONT
|44
|12-Oct-17
|DEN
|to/from
|PSP
|44
|10-Nov-17
|DEN
|to/from
|RNO
|44
|21-Nov-17
|DEN
|to/from
|SJC
|44
|10-Oct-17
|DTW
|to/from
|MIA
|34
|5-Oct-17
|GRR
|to/from
|MCO
|34
|13-Dec-17
|IND
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|12-Nov-17
|ISP
|to/from
|MIA
|34
|5-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|MSY
|44
|6-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|PBI
|34
|5-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|RSW
|34
|5-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|5-Oct-17
|LAS
|to/from
|SJC
|24
|1-Nov-17
|MCI
|to/from
|RSW
|34
|10-Dec-17
|MCI
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|16-Dec-17
|MCO
|to/from
|OKC
|34
|1-Nov-17
|MCO
|to/from
|TYS
|34
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|MKE
|44
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|PVD
|44
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|SJU
|34
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|TTN
|34
|6-Oct-17
|MKE
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|10-Nov-17
|MSP
|to/from
|TPA
|44
|5-Oct-17
|MSY
|to/from
|PVD
|49
|5-Oct-17
|MSY
|to/from
|SAT
|34
|6-Oct-17
|PHX
|to/from
|SAT
|44
|10-Oct-17
|PVD
|to/from
|RSW
|34
|6-Oct-17
|PVD
|to/from
|TPA
|34
|5-Oct-17
|SAN
|to/from
|SAT
|44
|6-Oct-17
|STL
|to/from
|TPA
|44
|6-Oct-17
Introductory Public Fares Valid Nov. 2, 2017 through Mar. 8, 2018:
|ORIG
|DESTINATION
|ALL IN FARE
|service Start
|ABQ
|to/from
|DEN
|39
|24-Oct-17
|ATL
|to/from
|SJU
|59
|5-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|MSY
|34
|5-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|ONT
|49
|12-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|PHX
|49
|11-Oct-17
|AUS
|to/from
|RDU
|49
|5-Oct-17
|BNA
|to/from
|RSW
|39
|6-Oct-17
|BNA
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|17-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|MCO
|39
|10-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|MIA
|59
|10-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|RSW
|59
|10-Dec-17
|BUF
|to/from
|TPA
|49
|6-Dec-17
|CID
|to/from
|MCO
|39
|17-Dec-17
|CLE
|to/from
|MIA
|59
|5-Oct-17
|CMH
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|17-Dec-17
|COS
|to/from
|RSW
|69
|5-Oct-17
|COS
|to/from
|TPA
|69
|6-Oct-17
|CUN
|to/from
|MCI
|89
|11-Dec-17
|CUN
|to/from
|MCO
|69
|31-Oct-17
|CVG
|to/from
|MIA
|49
|5-Oct-17
|DEN
|to/from
|OKC
|39
|1-Nov-17
|DEN
|to/from
|ONT
|49
|12-Oct-17
|DEN
|to/from
|PSP
|59
|10-Nov-17
|DEN
|to/from
|RNO
|49
|21-Nov-17
|DEN
|to/from
|SJC
|59
|10-Oct-17
|DTW
|to/from
|MIA
|49
|5-Oct-17
|GRR
|to/from
|MCO
|39
|13-Dec-17
|IND
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|12-Nov-17
|ISP
|to/from
|MIA
|49
|5-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|MSY
|49
|6-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|PBI
|39
|5-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|RSW
|49
|5-Oct-17
|ISP
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|5-Oct-17
|LAS
|to/from
|SJC
|29
|1-Nov-17
|MCI
|to/from
|RSW
|49
|10-Dec-17
|MCI
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|16-Dec-17
|MCO
|to/from
|OKC
|44
|1-Nov-17
|MCO
|to/from
|TYS
|29
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|MKE
|49
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|PVD
|54
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|SJU
|59
|5-Oct-17
|MIA
|to/from
|TTN
|49
|6-Oct-17
|MKE
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|10-Nov-17
|MSP
|to/from
|TPA
|49
|5-Oct-17
|MSY
|to/from
|PVD
|59
|5-Oct-17
|MSY
|to/from
|SAT
|39
|6-Oct-17
|PHX
|to/from
|SAT
|49
|10-Oct-17
|PVD
|to/from
|RSW
|49
|6-Oct-17
|PVD
|to/from
|TPA
|39
|5-Oct-17
|SAN
|to/from
|SAT
|49
|6-Oct-17
|STL
|to/from
|TPA
|49
|6-Oct-17