BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of two men.

Authorities say the men, pictured above, assaulted someone and tried to commit a robbery at the Embassy Suites at 200 Delaware Ave. in Buffalo.

Officials say this happened on May 21.

Anyone with information on them is asked to call Crime Stoppers Buffalo at (716) 867-6161.