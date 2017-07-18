Vigil held for Buffalo hit and run victim

Related Coverage Family seeks answers in fatal hit and run accident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Family and friends are remembering the victim of a hit and run crash over the weekend.

Brandyn Mallory was struck and killed at the corner of Broadway and Gatchell St. in Buffalo. The community gathered at the crash scene to remember him Tuesday night.

More than a dozen family members spoke, each with a personal story of how he changed their life for the better.

Mallory was engaged and was heading home to his pregnant fiancé when Buffalo Police say an SUV hit him as he crossed the road.

Mallory died from his injuries.

“He had big dreams and that was cut short,” said Robin Hatton, his mother. “It’s not fair for someone to be so cowardly,”

She told News 4 her son didn’t have a mean bone in his body.

The 31 year old had started a career as a truck driver and Hatton said he worked hard to provide for the people he loved.

“He touched everybody, everybody, he was so loved,” she said. “I love my son and he will never be forgotten.”

The whole block was packed with people looking to pay their respects to his family and share memories.

“He had a million dollar smile, a good work ethic, always thought of family first,” said Cliff Hatton, his step-father.

As they mourn his loss, they ask the driver to come forward.

“It’s just tragic,” said Cliff Hatton. “I just hope we can get something to happen where they can find this guy. Maybe he will turn himself in, maybe he has a good heart, I don’t know. We’re just going to pray about it, that’s all we can do.”

Buffalo Police have the SUV they believe hit Mallory in custody.

This is the fourth hit and run in buffalo since May

A spokesperson for BPD told News 4 Tuesday night that accident investigators are working non-stop on all of these cases.