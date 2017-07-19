2 elderly people located by K9 teams after going missing in Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two elderly people were found by the Erie County Sheriff’s office’s K9 teams on Tuesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., an 80-year-old Grand Island woman went missing from her home on Love Rd.

A caretaker says the woman walked away from the house while he was working in the yard. Although he yelled in an attempt to find her, she could not be located.

After this, deputies came to the home, along with a dog.

The dog, Apollo, tried to find the woman, and she was located wandering through the woods after a 40-minute search.

Later that night, around 10:15 p.m., a home care aide called authorities after a 79-year-old man left a house on Hedgewood Dr. in Clarence.

Another K9, Haso, searched for the man, and he was found in a wooded area along the road after 15 minutes.

Both people were found in good health.