A WNY defense attorney weighs in on O.J. Simpson’s chances at parole

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:
This photo provided by the Nevada Department of Corrections shows O.J. Simpson. (Nevada Department of Corrections via AP)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Does The Juice have a chance to get loose?

Prominent Buffalo defense attorney Paul Cambria thinks O.J. Simpson, the former Bills great who is serving time for a botched robbery, has a good shot.

Simpson was sentenced to  nine to 33 years in prison in 2007 for a kidnapping, armed robbery, and other charges stemming from an incident in a Las Vegas hotel room.

Cambria thinks Simpson, who has served nine years of his sentence, has served enough time for the botched robbery in which he was trying to recover his own sports memorabilia.

Simpson has also been a “model prisoner” while serving his time, Cambria added.

“He’s 70 years old. He has a perfect record a far as the prisoner is concerned,” Cambria said. “He’s served the minimum sentence- if you look at the statistics there in Nevada, you’ll see 80 percent who are in the same circumstance that he’s in have been paroled.”

During a previous experience before the parole board, Simpson himself said he’s been a model prisoner.

Simpson was acquitted for the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1995. Cambria said he believes the stigma from that trial lead to a more severe than usual sentence for the robbery.

“I think it was extremely heavy,” Cambria said. “You know the problem is that a lot of people are convinced that he murdered his wife and Ron Goldman and basically punished him for a crime he never was convicted of.”

