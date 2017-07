Related Coverage Former Bills WR found dead in Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIVB) — The autopsy report on former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy has been released.

At age 31, Hardy was found dead in Indiana’s Maumee River last month.

The Allen County Coroner’s office originally could not figure out what caused his death, but said on Wednesday that he committed suicide by drowning himself.

Hardy played for the Bills after being drafted by them in 2008.