Billboard for adult store causing controversy in North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A billboard on the side of the road in North Tonawanda might make it tough for some people to keep their eyes on the road.

Now, some local lawmakers want the billboard stripped from the side of the road.

The sign advertises an adult store on Transit Rd. and features a woman in lingerie.

They say they offer items for women of almost all sizes and have upscale and unisex clothing.

A city alderman and a county legislator say the sign does not leave enough to the imagination.

They say there is a family-friendly atmosphere in North Tonawanda, and are asking the store owners to pay more attention to the location of the billboard.

So far, the store owners of the billboard have stated no plans to either take down or move the sign.