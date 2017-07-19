Buffalo Police make arrest in April 30 fatal accident on East Morris Avenue

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police have made an arrest in a fatal accident that occurred April 30 on East Morris Avenue.

Police say the victim’s ex-wife is in custody.

The victim was described in his late thirties.

BREAKING: BPD have individual in custody in connection with April 30th fatal accident on East Morris. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) July 20, 2017