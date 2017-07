ANTARCTICA (WIVB) — Forget the beach! Two British researchers decided to get married in the British territory in Antarctica.

Julie Baum and Tom Sylvester said “I do” at the Rothera Research Station.

They have been together 11 years and were joined by 20 fellow workers at the wedding.

Baum kept with tradition, wearing a dress made from an orange tent for her “something old.”

After the wedding, the couple drove off in a snowmobile.