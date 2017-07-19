Great Pumpkin Farm offering outdoor stage to local groups, organizations to perform

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) – This fall, local organizations and groups will be offered a chance to perform at one of the area’s most popular autumn attractions free of charge.

The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence has announced that it will open its outdoor stage to local groups during this year’s Fall Festival, which runs weekends Sept. 16 through Oct. 31.

Festival organizers are looking for local community groups that offer a family-friendly act or demonstration to entertain the audience- or let them participate.

Katy Toth, promotions manager for the Great Pumpkin Farm, said that while the stage is used often during the seven-weekend festival, there are plenty of times when it isn’t utilized.

. “On a typical Festival day, roughly 5,000 people pass through our gates, so it’s a great way for an organization or group to gain exposure as they entertain festival goers,” Toth said.

Available dates and times are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Any group or organization interested in participating can fill out an application on the Great Pumpkin Farm website here, or call Toth at 759-8483 for more information. The deadline for application is Sept. 1.