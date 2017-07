ALDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has confirmed that an inmate at the Erie County Correctional Facility committed suicide Wednesday morning.

The inmate’s death at the Alden facility was by hanging. It was the second suicide at the facility since 2014, according to a Sheriff’s office spokesman.

The Erie County Sheriff’s office has alerted state officials.

News 4 will have more information as soon as it is available.