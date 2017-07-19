Jamestown man facing multiple charges after report of unwanted person

By Published:

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to an address on Fairmount Ave. after receiving a report about an unwanted person.

When officers got to the scene, they say they saw a vehicle leaving. After stopping it, they say the driver was identified as 40-year-old Simeon Leeper.

Leeper was taken into custody, and while at the Jamestown City Jail, officers say he spit at them, ripped evidence paperwork and swallowed an unknown amount of marijuana to try and hide the drug.

In addition to that, police also say he had more than 10 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Police charged Leeper with DWI, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment and Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence.

They also accused him of Criminal Trespassing and Menacing after they say he swung a golf club while at Fairmount Ave.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s