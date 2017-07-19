Jamestown man facing multiple charges after report of unwanted person

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to an address on Fairmount Ave. after receiving a report about an unwanted person.

When officers got to the scene, they say they saw a vehicle leaving. After stopping it, they say the driver was identified as 40-year-old Simeon Leeper.

Leeper was taken into custody, and while at the Jamestown City Jail, officers say he spit at them, ripped evidence paperwork and swallowed an unknown amount of marijuana to try and hide the drug.

In addition to that, police also say he had more than 10 grams of cocaine in his possession.

Police charged Leeper with DWI, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Obstructing Governmental Administration, Harassment and Conceal/Alter/Destroy Evidence.

They also accused him of Criminal Trespassing and Menacing after they say he swung a golf club while at Fairmount Ave.