Making the message loud and clear: it can wait

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of new messages have been popping up reminding people that texting behind the wheel is very dangerous and can be deadly. The messages themselves are pretty blunt and very upfront and those who handle the marketing for these feel they need to be.

“The messages really need to be blunt and clear and hit home so people realize the dangers,” said Elizabeth Carey, the Public Relations director for AAA.

Videos like this – showing people texting while walking into objects – are popular on social media sites. At first, they get a laugh, and then when the message comes across, the smiling fades.

“We try not to look at them as shocking but realistic,” said Ben Roberts, the Director of Public Affairs for AT&T. “We want to make sure that people know what can happen to them.”

People are realizing how dangerous it can be. According to a study conducted by AT&T, 90% of drivers know the risks associated with using a cell phone behind the wheel, yet 70%, still do it.

NAT — CARS DRIVING BY (VO — 09866)

“Now there are so many temptations out there,” said Carey. “People are inundated with technology.”

While more technology is out there, the number of deaths linked to distracted driving is going up too. It’s estimated to be around 5000 now when in 2012, that number was around 3200.

Those making and marketing the messages that it can wait to respond feel the only way they’ll see that number start going down, is to be very up front about the dangers of driving and texting.

“We want to show the reality of what can happen before [someone gets behind the wheel],” said Roberts. “There’s no text or message that’s worth your life.”