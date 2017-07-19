Stand-off ends peacefully on east side after man threatens to blow up house

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A police stand-off on Buffalo’s east side ended peacefully Wednesday night.

Buffalo Police told News 4 the call came in around 8:15 pm about a man making threats.

A SWAT Team was called to 26 Thomas Street where sources say a man was threatening to blow up a house with propane tanks.

Police evacuated several homes in the neighborhood as a precaution.

The street was blocked off and traffic was re-routed as the situation was unfolding.

After nearly four hours, the stand-off ended peacefully when a man walked out of the residence with both hands in the air. The man was taken into police custody immediately.

Police cleared the scene before midnight.

We’ll have more details as they become available.