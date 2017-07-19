Stand-off ends peacefully on east side after man threatens to blow up house

By Published: Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A police stand-off on Buffalo’s east side ended peacefully Wednesday night.

Buffalo Police told News 4 the call came in around 8:15 pm about a man making threats.

A SWAT Team was called to 26 Thomas Street where sources say a man was threatening to blow up a house with propane tanks.

Police evacuated several homes in the neighborhood as a precaution.

The street was blocked off and traffic was re-routed as the situation was unfolding.

After nearly four hours, the stand-off ended peacefully when a man walked out of the residence with both hands in the air. The man was taken into police custody immediately.

Police cleared the scene before midnight.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

Related Posts

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s