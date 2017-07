WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The mother of a hit-and-run victim in Wheatfield has managed to avoid jail time for trying to run over the driver who hit her son.

Lisa Fischer was sentenced Tuesday night. Her son Ryan was struck and killed in Wheatfield almost three years ago.

Anthony DiFilippo pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

Prosecutors say Lisa Fischer later tried to run down DiFilippo.

She was given a year of conditional discharge, and must go through counseling.