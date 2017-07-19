Panasonic will host job fair in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Tesla partner Panasonic is seeking workers for its portion of the Tesla Inc. solar panel factory on South Park Avenue.

Production is scheduled to start at the factory in less than two months.

Panasonic currently has listings for 25 different types of jobs in Buffalo, from engineers and technicians to production and manufacturing operators.

A job fair will be held 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 26 at the Buffalo Education and Training Center, 77 Goodell St.

According to a press release, Panasonic will play a “major role” in the operation of the Tesla, Inc. factory, making solar cells at the Buffalo factory that will be sold to Tesla for use in a new solar roofing product that Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes will become a big seller among homeowners who need a new roof.

Tesla expects to eventually make the solar roof product in Buffalo, as well.

The Panasonic jobs are part of Tesla’s overall pledge to either create or help bring 2,900 jobs to the Buffalo Niagara region.

Panasonic, which has been building its engineering and administrative staff in Buffalo, has said it hopes to have about 120 workers in place by the end of August.

Entry-level production workers are expected to earn starting wages of $14 an hour, he said. Machine operators will start at $18 an hour. The company also is seeking team leaders who will oversee groups of 10 to 15 production workers.

Job candidates are asked to register in advance on Panasonic’s website or by sending an email to BuffaloRecruiting@us.panasonic.com with Buffalo Hiring Event in the subject line. Applicants are asked to include a short summary of their interest and background.