Support pours in for Sen. John McCain amidst cancer diagnosis

By Published:
John McCain
FILE - In this July 11, 2017, file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington. McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor after a blood clot was removed. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – Shortly after the news broke Wednesday that Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, support began pouring in for the 80-year-old senator and Vietnam veteran.

The Mayo Clinic and McCain’s family released a statement Wednesday, stating that McCain’s Tuesday surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye had uncovered a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.

 

McCain’s daighter Megan McCain, who is a co-host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered”, released a statement Wednesday calling her father “the toughest person I know”.

“It won’t surprise you to know that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

Meghan McCain added that the anxiety her family is experiencing as a result of the diagnosis is a familiar experience, given the senator’s previous battle with melanoma.

“If we could ask anything of anyone now it would be the prayers of those who understand this all too well,” Meghan McCain wrote.

President Donald Trump issued the following statement Wednesday night, sending thoughts and prayers to the McCain family.

Vice President Michael Pence tweeted out a sentiment of support as well.

Rep. Steve Scalise, recovering from being shot by a gunman while practicing for the Congressional baseball game, called McCain “one of the toughest people I know”.

 

Former U.S. President Barack Obama called McCain an American hero, and “one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known”. “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against,” he tweeted.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. ”

 

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s