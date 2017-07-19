Support pours in for Sen. John McCain amidst cancer diagnosis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WIVB) – Shortly after the news broke Wednesday that Sen. John McCain (R-Arizona) has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, support began pouring in for the 80-year-old senator and Vietnam veteran.

The Mayo Clinic and McCain’s family released a statement Wednesday, stating that McCain’s Tuesday surgery to remove a blood clot above his eye had uncovered a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot.

McCain’s daighter Megan McCain, who is a co-host on Fox News’ “Outnumbered”, released a statement Wednesday calling her father “the toughest person I know”.

“It won’t surprise you to know that in all this, the one of us who is most confident and calm is my father. The cruelest enemy could not break him. The aggressions of political life could not bend him. So he is meeting this challenge as he has every other. Cancer may afflict him in many ways: But it will not make him surrender. Nothing ever has.”

Meghan McCain added that the anxiety her family is experiencing as a result of the diagnosis is a familiar experience, given the senator’s previous battle with melanoma.

“If we could ask anything of anyone now it would be the prayers of those who understand this all too well,” Meghan McCain wrote.

President Donald Trump issued the following statement Wednesday night, sending thoughts and prayers to the McCain family.

Melania and I send our thoughts and prayers to Senator McCain, Cindy, and their entire family. pic.twitter.com/SO4XYgnyug — President Trump (@POTUS) July 20, 2017

Vice President Michael Pence tweeted out a sentiment of support as well.

Karen & I are praying for @SenJohnMcCain. Cancer picked on the wrong guy. John McCain is a fighter & he'll win this fight too. God bless! — Vice President Pence (@VP) July 20, 2017

Rep. Steve Scalise, recovering from being shot by a gunman while practicing for the Congressional baseball game, called McCain “one of the toughest people I know”.

Praying for my friend @SenJohnMcCain, one of the toughest people I know. — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 20, 2017

Former U.S. President Barack Obama called McCain an American hero, and “one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known”. “Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against,” he tweeted.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I've ever known. Cancer doesn't know what it's up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted “My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. ”

My thoughts and prayers are with Senator John McCain and his family tonight. Here's to a speedy recovery for a true American hero. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) July 20, 2017