5-year-old meets woman who donated her a kidney

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WIVB) — A five-year-old Milwaukee girl got to meet the woman who donated her a kidney for the first time on Wednesday.

Elizabeth Melius entered the city’s children’s hospital running and jumping — a far cry from months ago, when her mother says she cried herself to sleep every night while hooking up to dialysis.

Elizabeth and her mom finally got to meet Alyse Bartczack, the donor who changed their lives.

Bartczack says all the trouble was worth it to see the girl live a normal life.

“This little girl right here is exactly why I did this,” Bartczack said. “I wanted to help a kid be able to be a kid again. So, to see her up and playing and being able to run around is incredibly heartwarming.”

Elizabeth had her very last medical appointment last week, and her mother says she hopes to have her signed up for swimming lessons in the Fall.

