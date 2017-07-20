Batavia Police are looking for suspect in Thursday bank robbery

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – The Batavia Police Department is looking for a suspect in a robbery Thursday afternoon at Bank of America.

The robbery occurred around 3:58 p.m. Thursday at Bank of America, 100 Main St.

The suspect fled on foot, northbound, prior to patrol’s arrival. No weapons were displayed, and there was no threat of a weapon or any injuries.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a nay blue hooded sweatshirt, a white flat brimmed Yankee’s hat, blue jeans, and is reported to have a neck tattoo.

The Batavia Police Department is looking for the public’s help in identifying this subject.

This is an active investigation, Batavia Police said in a press release. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with questions can contact Det. Eric Hill at (585) 345-6373, the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online here.

