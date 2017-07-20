Bills rank fourth for fan suffering in NFL list

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On an NFL list of football fan bases that suffer the most, the Buffalo Bills ranked at number four.

The ranking was based on the team’s regular season record, playoff record and Super Bowl appearances. The number of Super Bowl wins were also a factor, but the Bills have none.

Here is the Bills’ Pain Resume, courtesy of NFL.com:

Pain Resume

Regular season record (all-time): 400-460-8

Playoff record (all-time): 14-15

Super Bowl wins: 0

Super Bowl appearances: 4 (none since 1993)

2015 Pain Rankings: No. 3

The teams that NFL writer Dan Hanzus says suffer the most are these ones:

8. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Minnesota Vikings

6. Detroit Lions

5. Atlanta Falcons

4. Buffalo Bills

3. New York Jets

2. Cleveland Browns

1. San Diego Chargers

Still though, many Bills fans remain hopeful that the team will make it to the playoffs again someday, and maybe even get the chance to play in a Super Bowl again.