Bills rank fourth for fan suffering in NFL list

By Published: Updated:
Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) runs past Buffalo Bills inside linebacker Preston Brown (52) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — On an NFL list of football fan bases that suffer the most, the Buffalo Bills ranked at number four.

The ranking was based on the team’s regular season record, playoff record and Super Bowl appearances. The number of Super Bowl wins were also a factor, but the Bills have none.

Here is the Bills’ Pain Resume, courtesy of NFL.com:

Pain Resume

Regular season record (all-time): 400-460-8
Playoff record (all-time): 14-15
Super Bowl wins: 0
Super Bowl appearances: 4 (none since 1993)
2015 Pain Rankings: No. 3

The teams that NFL writer Dan Hanzus says suffer the most are these ones:

8. Cincinnati Bengals

7. Minnesota Vikings

6. Detroit Lions

5. Atlanta Falcons

4. Buffalo Bills

3. New York Jets

2. Cleveland Browns

1. San Diego Chargers

Still though, many Bills fans remain hopeful that the team will make it to the playoffs again someday, and maybe even get the chance to play in a Super Bowl again.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s