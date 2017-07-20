‘Breaking Bad’ chemistry teacher sentenced for meth scheme

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A former high school chemistry teacher, who gained international attention after he was convicted of cooking methamphetamines in New Mexico like the fictional Walter White character in the AMC-TV show “Breaking Bad,” is headed to prison.

A New Mexico state district judge sentenced John W. Gose, 56, to nine years in prison but suspended all but four years. That means Gose will likely only have to serve four years, state officials said.

In May, Gose pleaded guilty to trafficking by manufacturing a controlled substance among four methamphetamines-related counts.

Gose was arrested in October after police discovered glassware, rubber tubing, and chemicals used to cook methamphetamines during a routine traffic stop.

New Mexico State Police later found more chemicals and supplies at his southern New Mexico home. Investigators said Gose was in possession of the ingredients necessary to yield at least one pound of methamphetamines, which has an estimated street value of $44,800.

Assistant District Attorney Tomas Medina told the judge Wednesday that the methamphetamine was in the final stages of the crystallization process when Gose was arrested.

He had faced up to 20 1/2 years in prison.

Authorities say Gose taught high school science in El Paso, Texas, and middle school science in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

According to police reports, Gose told a roommate he used to teach chemistry.

Gose will receive credit for the around seven months he has been incarcerated. Upon release, Gose must complete five years of supervised probation.

“Breaking Bad” follows a former high school teacher, played by Bryan Cranston, as he manufactures meth with a former student.