Buffalo woman pleads not guilty in death of ex-husband

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — “It’s been a devastating loss for us and we will miss Donnell for the rest of our life,” said William Sharp, Donnell’s father.

On Tuesday, Donnell Sharp would’ve been 40 years old. But instead, family members had to commemorate the day instead of celebrate.

“I don’t believe it was an accident I certainly don’t believe it was an accident,” said William Sharp.

Donnell Sharp was killed in a fatal incident on East Morris Ave in Buffalo on April 30th. Buffalo Police say he was run over by a car, at the hand of his ex-wife Cuansharee Palmer. The 37-year-old was arrested last night and charged with negligent homicide, felony DWI, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

“After giving him a ride home, a tragic set of circumstances unfolded which resulted in the loss of his life,” said Anthony Pendergrass, Attorney.

The former couple’s two children, ages 3 and 5 were both in the car when Sharp was struck.

“My son was a loving son, he loved his kids he picked them up every week from school,” said William Sharp.

Palmer’s Attorney says the fatal death of Donnell Sharp was an accident, but Sharp’s father believes there’s more to the story.

“It is tragic that he lost his life but I think the information will reveal that he played a role in the loss of his life,” said Pendergrass.

At Buffalo City Court today a judge set bail at $30,000. Palmer is set to appear in court again for a felony hearing on July 25th.