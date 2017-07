HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – The National Weather Service of Buffalo has confirmed two tornadoes struck today in Western New York.

An EF2 tornado struck in Hamburg around 12:30 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 105 MPH. The maximum path width was 700 yards.

An EF1 tornado struck in Holland around 12:50 p.m. The estimated maximum wind speed was 95 MPH and the maximum path width was 500 yards.

No fatalities or direct injuries were reported.