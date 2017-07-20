Gov. Cuomo tours Erie County Fairgrounds following tornado

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived in Western New York Thursday evening after a confirmed tornado.

Cuomo addressed the crowd, stating “As long as we haven’t lost human life, we are ahead of the game.”

At one point Thursday, almost 20,000 people were left in the dark as the funnel cloud downed trees and power lines. Additional power company and personnel have been called in to help with the remaining restorations, the governor said.

To qualify for state aid for the cleanup, the storm must have caused a certain monetary amount of damage, Cuomo said. He added that he’s looking into aiding the Erie County Fairgrounds so that they’re up and running for opening day this August.

 

 

 

