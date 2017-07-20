Hamburg Gaming evacuated after storm severs gas line

HAMBURG. N.Y. (WIVB) – Severe weather in Hamburg Thursday caused an evacuation of patron and employees at Hamburg Gaming. The storm severed a gas line on the roof, prompting Hamburg Gaming to shut down the main power and evacuate.

About 150 people took shelter in the Grange Building on the fairgrounds.

Steve Martin, senior director of marketing for Hamburg Gaming, said that no serious injuries were reported. Hamburg Gaming is assisting with transportation home for some patrons and employees because an estimated 80 percent of the vehicles in the parking lot had window damage caused by changes in air pressure.

Hamburg Gaming will remain closed Thursday. The goal is to reopen at 8 a.m. Friday, Martin said.

“We will continue to monitor the situation with the Town of Hamburg officials and police, as well as the Erie County Agricultural Society,” Martin said.

The Buffalo Raceway, located at Hamburg Gaming, has already announced that there will be no more racing or simulcast wagering for the remainder of the 2017 season due to damage from the storm.

