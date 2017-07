DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Millions of dollars from the state will help sustain two hospitals in western New York.

Kaleida Health was awarded another $17 million grant. The money will go to Lakeshore Hospital and Brooks Memorial Hospital.

Both hospitals joined the Kaleida family to help keep them from closing.

So far, Kaleida Health has received more than $100 million from the state to keep the hospitals open.