PHOTOS: Storm damage south of Buffalo

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A tornado warning was issued for parts of western New York on Thursday afternoon. That, and a line of severe thunderstorms, caused damage throughout areas south of Buffalo.

Here are photos of the damage:

Storm damage (Photo courtesy of Rich) (Photo courtesy of Lanzo on Camp Rd. in Hamburg) (Photo courtesy of Jim in Hamburg) (Viewer photo from the McKinley entrance of the Erie County Fairgrounds) (Photo courtesy of Tracy in Hamburg) (Photo courtesy of Ryan in Hamburg) (Photo: Danylo) (Viewer photo from the Erie County Fairgrounds)