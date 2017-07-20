BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Power outages are being reported across WNY as a result of Thursday’s storm.

A total of 12,623 NYSEG customers are without power as of 4 p.m. according to the NYSEG outage map. There are currently a total of 23 outages in the WNY area for NYSEG. Affected areas include Hamburg, Orchard Park, and West Seneca.

A total of 26 outages have been reported for National Grid, affecting 1,274 customers. Affected areas include Buffalo, Amherst, and Hamburg.

For the latest update on power outages in WNY, click here for National Grid’s power outage map and here for NYSEG’s.