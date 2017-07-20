Power outages in WNY

By Published:
IMAGE/NYSEG NYSEG's power outage map as of 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Power outages are being reported across WNY as a result of Thursday’s storm.

A total of 12,623 NYSEG customers are without power as of 4 p.m. according to the NYSEG outage map. There are currently a total of 23 outages in the WNY area for NYSEG. Affected areas include Hamburg, Orchard Park, and West Seneca.

A total of 26 outages have been reported for National Grid, affecting 1,274 customers. Affected areas include Buffalo, Amherst, and Hamburg.

For the latest update on power outages in WNY, click here for National Grid’s power outage map and here for NYSEG’s.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s