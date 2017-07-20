Publication breaking down boundaries to share stories

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In cafes in many corners of Western New York, people can be found thumbing through the pages of a new publication called ‘No Boundaries’.

“We wanted to produce a print publication that would tell those stories from under reported neighborhoods,” said Kevin Heffernan, the director of the paper.

And that’s why the paper’s producers and journalists are leaving areas like downtown Buffalo, the Elmwood Village, and Allentown and heading to Riverside, the East Side, and Jamestown to tell stories and meet people living beyond the reach of the renaissance.

“We have to tell these stories so you remember there are people just like us living there who are under different circumstance,” said Heffernan.

“There’s so much happening here,” said Bridget Shaefer, a lifelong Western New Yorker who is a producer and contributor for the paper. “There are so many areas and communities and people I didn’t know existed here. I’m getting to explore that every day.”

The paper partners with a number of nonprofits and small businesses located in the communities where the paper is distributed. Those sponsorships are how the group gets the paper to print and be put on newstands. The group is looking for sponsors now for their third edition of the paper which is set to hit stands come October 2017. And then a portion of the sponsorships goes back to the community, to a nonprofit.

Shaefer’s story for that edition is looking at refugee and immigrant women’s motherhood journeys in the United States – following women who are new to the country and looking at the process from the early months of pregnancy to two years.

“I’m already getting what I wanted to get out of it,” says Shaefer. “Local news is so important.”

A recent study from Poytner Institute shows the benefits of local news coverage which range from holding people accountable to increasing awareness about local issues.

The hyperlocal publication is aiming to hit all those key elements each time the paper hits stands.

“It’s being aware of your surroundings and having an idea of what’s going on,” said Shaefer.

“If you create a blanket of redzones than the city will never move forward,” said Heffernan about the paper’s impact. “But if you are building bridges and getting to know people and opportunities than we’ve created a stronger community.”