Rolly Pollies of WNY prepares to open new kids’ gym in North Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Parents in the north towns who are looking to keep their kids busy and active this summer will soon have another resource.

Rolly Pollies of WNY is getting ready to open its third kids’ gym in the area. The owners will mark the Grand Opening for the new site at 1669 Hertel Avenue on Monday, July 24.

Rolly Pollies offers everything from weekly age-appropriate gym classes to Ninja Warrior nights to birthday parties and more for children ages 4 months to 12 years old.

“Our whole curriculum is based on the idea of working on fundamental movements, rolling, tumbling, balance, climbing, hanging, jumping, and to do that, while the kids are here, we climb cargo nets, we jump on the trampoline, we climb a jungle gym,” said Jim Fleckenstein, who owns Rolly Pollies of WNY with his wife, Danielle. “We’ve got all sorts of mats and obstacles for the kids to get up and over and around in all sorts of ways.”

Fleckenstein explains this kind of activity is very important for both the physical and social development of young children. “You see the one year olds migrate towards each other and start working on obstacles together and playing near each other and parallel play, and that’s where it starts, and as the kids grow up, the activities get more complicated and we have a lot of teamwork types of activities we do along with the kids,” he said.

And, it’s a good opportunity for parents to make new friends and form new support systems, too.

Almost all of the equipment in the Rolly Pollies gym is designed for adults to play on alongside their kids.

Kids who were trying out the equipment in the Hertel Avenue gym ahead of the Grand Opening Monday tell News 4 they really like what they can do there.

“There’s just so much to do here with all the kids and it’s really fun,” said Aidan Bieger, 12, who started playing at the first Rolly Pollies site as a baby.

Jim and Danielle Fleckenstein opened the first local Rolly Pollies location in East Amherst in 2005, then expanded to Orchard Park a few years later. The gym in North Buffalo is much closer to the Fleckenstein’s home, and, located just across the street from the new Lexington Coop, it continues the growth in that area of Hertel Avenue.

News 4 spent Thursday morning at the new Rolly Pollies gym during open play time ahead of the Grand Opening. Watch the videos below to see our full coverage.

