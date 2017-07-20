Tornado rips through Orchard Park neighborhoods

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The sun set to the sound of dozens of chainsaws in the Best Street neighborhood of Orchard Park, and on what had been a long, terrifying and destructive day. And despite all the damage, no lives were lost; just a tremendous amount of property.

Thursday’s twister — an estimated EF2 tornado packing maximum winds of 105 mph — tore through the neighborhood off South Abbot Street, ripping roofs from their trusses, and leaving trees strewn like matchsticks.

Because the ground was saturated and the winds so fierce, a tree that stood for more than 100 years off Holly Place was pushed over by its roots in just seconds.

George and Donna Griffey have called Holly Place home for 50 years. Donna was playing golf Thursday afternoon. George was enjoying his day. “I was eating lunch and I heard three big booms, just like someone’s hitting a big bass drum,” he said. “I looked out the window, my kitchen window, and the trees were going all which ways. And I looked in my backyard, and I had a backyard full of branches.”

George has appreciated the trees in his yard since he planted them by hand 40 years ago, trees that offered privacy suddenly turned into weapons. “The front yard is the total shambles,” he said. “I have my two big beautiful maples, and they’re now totally twisted and laying in my yard. They also landed on top of my RV, and my RV is destroyed. I also had branches through my living room window and ripped right through the ceiling.”

George prides himself on an immaculate yard. His neighbors appreciate it, too. While he was talking with News 4 late Thursday, they offered their condolences, and several noted it was the “nicest yard on the street.”

“It’s sickening. It hits you in the stomach. You could cry,” he said.

It’s enough to make anyone wondering why. But in George’s case, that mentality doesn’t last long.

“Even at my age, I’ll rebuild it and bring it back,” he said.

That determination will be needed, especially in these early, painful days.

“It’s tough, because a lot of my special things are destroyed, that you can’t get back,” Donna added, tearing up and leaning into her husband for a kiss. “They can be replaced, but lives can’t so that’s the main thing. Right?”

Although there were some rightful tears amid the damage, Best, Holly and surrounding streets were alive Thursday evening, with neighbors helping each other, at times sharing a brief laugh, and like George Griffey, all determined to rebuild.