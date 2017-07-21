Batavia Police have identified suspect in Thursday’s Bank of America robbery

Published:

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Batavia Police have identified the suspect in Thursday’s bank robbery.

The suspect, Steve Vega, 25, of Rochester, is currently in the custody of the Rochester Police Department for a separate incident.

Vega’s arrest for the Thursday incident at Bank of America on Main Street is still pending. He will be arraigned in Batavia City Court.

Steve Vega is a New York State parole absconder.

The Batavia Police Department said in a statement that they would like to thank the Rochester Police Department and the Batavia community for all of their assistance and tips that lead to the identification of Steve Vega.

