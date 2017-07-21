Bullis Road Bridge in Elma reopens Friday

ELMA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Bullis Road Bridge in Elma will reopen at 2 p.m. on Friday.

The bridge underwent a $1.3 million repair project that kept it closed since mid-March.

“I want to thank everyone who was extremely patient while this major bridge in Elma was closed for repairs,” Majority Leader Jospeh Lorigo said. “I know it was frustrating and inconvenient, especially when the project ran longer than first expected. The weather hasn’t been in our favor this season, but I am glad that the bridge is finally open to traffic. I want to thank the County DPW and contractor for their work to rehabilitate Bullis Road Bridge to ensure it is safe for all to use.”