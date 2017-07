BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Dozens of people worked around the clock for the tenth annual “CreateAthon” in an effort to shine light on western New York organizations.

Participants were up all night for the 24-hour creative workshop, where they worked to provide free advertising and marketing services for local charities.

The event is held every year by the J. Fitzgerald Group, which is a marketing and communications company based in Lockport.

The event officially ended at 8 a.m. Friday morning.