Dunkirk, NY and Dunkirk, France share more than just a name

News 4 Staff Published: Updated:

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — There is more shared between Dunkirk, N.Y. and Dunkirk, France than just a name.

Historians will explain the connection at a special premiere of the new Christopher Nolan film at the Movie Plex 8 in Dunkirk.

The movie is about the World War II battle on the beaches of Dunkirk in northern France.

Veterans are invited to attend the premiere to honor those who served, and will be offered free popcorn and beverages to enjoy during the film.

The special premiere will begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

