Fate of GOP health care bill uncertain

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Republican senators have hit another road block in their fight to repeal Obamacare.

There were more protests this week targeting the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill. The fate of the Senate bill is still unknown.

Americans from across the country went right to the senators’ front doors to express their concerns.

Paul Ranson is a former Buffalo resident.

“We are here, to send a message that everyone should have healthcare. It should be a right for all citizens,” Ranson said.

Buffalo congressman Tom Reed understands.

“Well there’s a lot of fear and anxiety out there about the changes,” he said. “I mean, you’re dealing with healthcare it’s very personal, and I totally emphasize with that I totally understand that.”

The stalemate in the Senate has both houses in Congress puzzled over what will happen next.

“I’ve given up trying to understand or predict the Senate,” Reed said. “They have their own chamber, their own rules, but// bottom line is this is a complicated issue obviously it’s something that a lot of folks don’t want to take on.”

Congressman Brian Higgins says language protecting those with pre-existing conditions is key.

“If my colleagues in the Senate and in the House agree with that, they should just affirm it in very clear and unambiguous language,” Higgins said. That’s not happening.”

He says the bill is doomed.

“Well this bill is dead on arrival,” he said. “It’s not going to get my support.”

After weeks of turmoil, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell will once again push the Senate to vote on healthcare next week.