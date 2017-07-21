Fate of GOP health care bill uncertain

Sarah Minkewicz Published:

WASHINGTON (WIVB) — Republican senators have hit another road block in their fight to repeal Obamacare.

There were more protests this week targeting the American Health Care Act on Capitol Hill. The fate of the Senate bill is still unknown.

Americans from across the country went right to the senators’ front doors to express their concerns.

Paul Ranson is a former Buffalo resident.

“We are here, to send a message that everyone should have healthcare. It should be a right for all citizens,” Ranson said.

Buffalo congressman Tom Reed understands.

“Well there’s a lot of fear and anxiety out there about the changes,” he said. “I mean, you’re dealing with healthcare it’s very personal, and I totally emphasize with that I totally understand that.”

The stalemate in the Senate has both houses in Congress puzzled over what will happen next.

“I’ve given up trying to understand or predict the Senate,” Reed said. “They have their own chamber, their own rules, but// bottom line is this is a complicated issue obviously it’s something that a lot of folks don’t want to take on.”

Congressman Brian Higgins says language protecting those with pre-existing conditions is key.

“If my colleagues in the Senate and in the House agree with that, they should just affirm it in very clear and unambiguous language,” Higgins said. That’s not happening.”

He says the bill is doomed.

“Well this bill is dead on arrival,” he said. “It’s not going to get my support.”

After weeks of turmoil, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell will once again push the Senate to vote on healthcare next week.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s