Father accused of breaking into home, taking son

OLEAN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A father has been charged with Criminal Mischief, Burglary and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office says Rochester resident Deon Maull, 28, broke into a residence in Olean last weekend.

After forcing his way into the Windfall Rd. home, the Sheriff’s office says Maull took his six-month-old son from the residence.

The Sheriff’s office says Maull’s son saw him damage two doors while breaking in.

After this, the boy was returned to his mother without incident.

Maull was remanded to the Cattaraugus County Jail.

