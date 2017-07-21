Hamburg homeowners left cleaning up extensive damage from tornado

By Published:

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — Several Hamburg homeowners are left cleaning the damage after two tornado’s touched down in Erie County.

Residents who live on Marie Drive suffered immense property damage after the storm.

Raymond Dziedzic has lived in his Hamburg home since 1984. He was sitting in his kitchen around Noon when he says he heard winds coming and shortly after three big oak trees in his backyard uprooted and fell on his home.

Fortunatley, Dziedzic was not injured, he told News 4 if he was in any other room in the house he would have been hurt. His house suffered extensive damage to the roof which will most likely need replaced. The walls are also severely damaged.

 

Other neighbors in the area felt the effects of the tornado. Many could be seen picking up debris in their yards, some homes lost power or gas, cars were damaged and trees could be found lying all over the roadway.

Crews spent most of Thursday night restoring power and clearing trees.

There were no injuries to anyone in the Hamburg area according to authorities.

 

 

 

