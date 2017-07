BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Here’s an important deadline you need to know about — Friday is the last day to apply for an Excelsior Scholarship.

The free college assistance program covers the balance of New York State college or university tuition for full-time in-state students from families earning $100,000 or less.

State officials say about 75,000 people have applied so far.

MORE | Learn more about the scholarship here.