Motorcyclist suffers non-life threatening injuries after downtown crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Buffalo Police responded to the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle on Michigan Avenue and Seneca Street Friday night.

Incident happened Friday night at approximately 9:30pm at Michigan Avenue and Seneca Street.
Buffalo police accident investigators say a motorcycle was traveling north on Michigan around 9:30 p.m. A southbound vehicle was making a turn when the two collided.

The 27 year-old male motorcyclist was transported to ECMC and treated for non-life threatening injuries. Authorities say the other driver was not injured.

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time.

